That’s the takeaway from the latest comments on the future of the Supra nameplate from Toyota’s North American division.

The current ‘A90’ GR Supra is soon ending production, as the ‘Final Edition’ variant rolls out into select global markets.

It has been a twin to the BMW Z4 since launching in 2019, however the impending end of the German convertible’s production run in Austria signals the end for both models.

Confirmation of the ‘Final Edition’ came just over two months after Toyota Australia announced it would finally enter the Supercars Championship with the Supra.

Work is well underway on a Gen3 race version of the A90 Supra, with the first car to hit the track for testing early in the second half of this year ahead of a 2026 race debut.

Toyota has remained relatively coy on the future of the Supra beyond A90, though Japanese reports have pointed to a new-generation model potentially arriving in 2027.

“It would be logical that we would have a next-gen Supra. But when and how is still TBD,” Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy told MotorTrend.

“Definitely there will be a gap. The question is how big will that gap be. It is our goal to have a gap that is significantly less [than the last one].

“A product like Supra, it’s made it to a point where now we have a Final Edition, and the reason is it’s just not cost effective with all the new regulations and investment we have to make.

“It needs to be a new house. When we can get the new house built is the question. It’s our goal to have a next-generation Supra. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“My goal is to get a great next-gen product that our enthusiast crowd can fall in love with again.”

The Gen3 Supra is being developed by homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United in conjunction with Toyota and Supercars.

WAU has deflected any questions around the Supra’s future to Toyota Australia, whose marketing boss Sean Hanley has been adamant the Supra nameplate will live on.

“If and when a new model – which I fully expect to happen at some point in the future – [arrived] we’ll convert over,” he told Speedcafe last October.

“That’s not in the foreseeable years, though. What you see today will continue, and the Supra brand name will continue.”

The Supra is also raced around the world in categories including NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and international GT4 competition.