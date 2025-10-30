Walkinshaw Andretti United’s first completed car will continue its tour of duty with demonstration appearances at the Sandown 500 and Adelaide Grand Final.

The Supra made public track appearances during dedicated sessions at this month’s Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500.

That’s in addition to private testing undertaken at Winton in northern Victoria and this week’s run at a rain-hit Queensland Raceway.

Demo duties have been handled by WAU Academy coach Warren Luff, while endurance co-driver Fabian Coulthard has also been of the engine-focused testing.

An Adelaide outing guarantees Toyota a major presence at Supercars’ Grand Final event, where four drivers will battle it out for the championship.

“Anticipation for Toyota joining the grid in 2026 is high, and we’re excited to give fans a preview at the bp Adelaide Grand Final,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“The Supra has already made an impression, and finishing its 2025 on-track appearances at this iconic event is a great way to build momentum.

“Fans will get a clear look at what will be racing through the streets of Adelaide in next year’s grand final.”

The Grand Final event will feature a celebration of 40 years of the Adelaide street circuit, with a range of cars from that entire period set to present.

Formula 1 machinery will also be represented by a two-car Red Bull demonstration program, featuring the RB7 model that contested the 2011 season.