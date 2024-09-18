Toyota announced it has selected Walkinshaw Andretti United as its homologation team and is searching for a second squad to run alongside it.

“Toyota will field a minimum of four Gen3 GR Supras,” read the statement.

“Two will be run by Toyota’s homologation team partner Walkinshaw Andretti United with Supercars drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood behind the wheel.”

The naming of current WAU drivers Mostert and Wood confirms they are locked into the team through 2026.

Mostert joined WAU in 2020 following a nine-year association with Tickford Racing, which took him from Super2 to the Supercars Championship via Dick Johnson Racing.

WAU announced unspecified “multi-year” contract extensions with Mostert in mid-2021 and again in October of last year.

Toyota’s first season in 2026 will mark his seventh season with the Walkinshaw team.

Wood meanwhile joined WAU last year for a Super2 Series program, impressing the team such that he was promoted straight to the main game for 2024 on a two-year deal.

A “multi-year” contract extension was announced for the 20-year-old Kiwi just last month, which has neatly locked him away for the start of the Toyota era.

The Supra switch will mean Wood races Holdens, Fords and Toyotas within his first four years in Supercars, including Super2.

Mostert was a Ford man for his entire career until joining WAU in 2020, spending three seasons in Commodores with the squad before it switch to Ford.

Having won the Bathurst 1000 in 2014 in a Ford and 2021 in a Holden, Mostert will from 2026 have a chance to win the race for a third different marque.

That feat has to date only been achieved by Jim Richards, whose seven wins were split between Holden (4), Nissan (2) and Volvo (1).