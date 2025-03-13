The team’s Head of Performance, Peter Ringwood, has been promoted into the position that has been held by Moore since 2019.

Ringwood joined Triple Eight in 2018 having previously worked with US-based vehicle dynamics consultancy firm OptimumG and is somewhat of an unsung hero in the team’s success.

Team principal Jamie Whincup says Ringwood is the perfect replacement for Moore, whose deal with GM is among the aftershocks of Triple Eight’s bombshell announcement it is moving to Ford in 2026.

“Peter has been a significant contributor alongside ‘JJ’ (Moore) and played no small part in the Gen3 homologation process as well as working with KRE on the engine side to add great value and contribute to the engine program success,” he told Speedcafe.

“He has been a huge part of the recent winnings at Triple Eight and was the obvious selection for this very, very important role.

“Depth is one of the keys to our success at Triple Eight and having Peter ready to step into this head role is exciting for him and the team. He is a world class operator of which we have full confidence he will continue our success on and off track.”

Moore has long been part of the furniture at Triple Eight. He was part of the Briggs Motorsport team that Triple Eight purchased in 2003 and remained with the squad outside of a five-year stint with Porsche in Germany from 2015-2019.

His work since returning from Germany included leading the design of the control Gen3 car, work Triple Eight undertook on behalf of Supercars, as well as spearheading the homologation of the Chevrolet Camaro.

While Whincup says Moore’s talents were currently being underutilised by Triple Eight, his move to GM has caused significant angst and is at the centre of allegations that Roland Dane is orchestrating a poaching raid against the team he founded.

Dane denied the accusation to Speedcafe this week but admits he’s assisting GM with its future Supercars plans to make sure the US giant remains a competitive force in the sport.

Moore’s sudden move comes amid two other long-time Triple Eight figures – Ken McNamara of KRE Race Engines and fan favourite driver Craig Lowndes – also siding with GM over Triple Eight, and rumours that other team staff have been targeted by GM.

Triple Eight has subsequently moved to lock down its key staff members, including Ringwood, and Whincup is bullish about the team’s future.

“I know a lot of people in the motorsport world are curious to see how all these changes affect Triple Eight going forward, and some might be hoping for a change in on track results,” he said.

“If that change happens, I can promise it won’t be because Triple Eight’s firepower is lacking. I’ve been blown away by the tightknit, determined crew we have.

“Their commitment to making sure our trajectory stays strong, despite losing great people in Jeromy Moore, Craig Lowndes, and Kenny and Wendy from KRE.

“These changes have only brought the team closer together and made us stronger. Everyone here has made a promise to one another and to this great team.

“And of course, we’re looking forward to welcoming some new superstars to the fold in the coming weeks and months to further strengthen the group.”