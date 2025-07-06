As has been the case in recent years, the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard will make a solo start ahead of the endurance races.

While it has used the Darwin Triple Crown in the past, the return of Queensland Raceway to the calendar has prompted a change of plans.

T8 will instead roll the third car out at its home track for the pre-enduro rehearsal with Bates behind the wheel.

That will give the reigning Super2 champ an early opportunity to work with the wildcard squad, led by engineer Wes McDougall and long-time T8 mechanic Ty Freele, before he is joined by Craig Lowndes at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

“The second half of the year is going to be extremely exciting for the whole team,” said Bates.

“I’m very excited to represent Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight as we go into the enduro season and a solo wildcard appearance.

“It’s obviously an extremely exciting opportunity for me. I don’t think I’ve ever prepared as much as I have to be ready.

“The Triple Eight crew have been super welcoming at the workshop, and the Supercheap Auto team have been so awesome in getting me involved in everything. I am joining one of the most successful teams in Supercars and it’s this program is huge for my development – let alone teaming up with a guy like Craig Lowndes.

“It’s truly a dream come true, bring it on!”

Bates will test at QR this month ahead of his main game debut.

The Bates car won’t be the only wildcard on the Ipswich grid, with Matt Stone Racing also fielding a third car for Cameron Crick.