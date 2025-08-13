The winner and a guest will be treated like racing royalty at Mt Panorama when they are hosted by Supercars Hall of Fame legend Neil Crompton and Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast.

The pair will escort the winners through all aspects of what makes the production of the award-winning Bathurst coverage tick.

The lucky winners will get an overview of what is required technically, but will also get the chance to meet several members of the on-air talent team and also sit at the hosting desk for a photo in the broadcast booth.

Created by Pirtek as a fundraising program for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the annual ‘Super Raffle’ has become regarded as one of the best fan-focused activations in world sports and an annual must-do for sports fans.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend is crazy for everyone, but hosting the winners of the annual Pirtek Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle has become a bit of a highlight to be honest,” said Crompton.

“For the last four years we have had some incredibly passionate winners, who have enjoyed every minute of the experience and that always makes the effort worthwhile.

“And the great thing is that every cent raised goes to such a great cause in the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s.”

This year’s Bathurst event will involve more than 60 fixed cameras, more than 150 in-car cameras spread through the 26 Supercar entries, hundreds of microphones, no less than four production trailers, five edit suites, catering facilities, talent and products huts, hundreds of kilometres of cabling and more than 260 crew.

“People are really amazed at the complexity of what is required to cover an event like the Bathurst 1000,” said Prendergast.

“We actually enjoy having guests in the compound and giving them a first-hand idea of what is required and the amount of work that goes into producing such a massive four days of live television.

“We enjoy being a stakeholder in such a cool fan-based prize, which really has become such a fixture of Bathurst each year. I am not sure why anyone would not buy a ticket to at least have a chance of winning.”

One of the highlights for the winner will be waving the green flag to start the event.

As well controlling the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercars Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP after hours tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $250 gift shop voucher, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO, Mark Devitt, said that the Supercars TV compound visit and the meet and greets with on-air talent has been one of the real highlights of an incredible weekend for the winners over the last four years.

“Neil, Nathan and the team at Supercars TV have been great supporters of our annual Bathurst raffle,” said Devitt.

“To get a behind the scenes look at the TV compound really is a ‘money can’t buy’ experience and Neil and Nathan are always great hosts and really spend some quality time with our winners.

“It really adds to what is one of the great fan-focused activities in world motorsports.”

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s head office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 Bathurst 1000 Prize

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second prize

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack

Third prize

2 x general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack