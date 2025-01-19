The final race of the weekend at the Waikato circuit was won by Arvid Lindblad, who began the 23-lapper from pole position.

The Red Bull junior driver beat Zack Scoular to the chequered flag to extend his points lead. Josh Pierson rounded out the podium.

Pierson was gifted the final podium place when Brown spun out of third on Lap 11. The Supercars champion had been chasing Scoular for second before losing control at Turn 1.

“That’s a classic example to show how on edge these drivers are,” former V8 SuperTourers driver Andrew Waite said on commentary.

“All it took was the rear end just to snap a little bit. The rear end just got away from him and at that point it’s sideways. He’s doing everything he can to correct it.

Brown fell back to eighth and spent the rest of the race trying to get by Michael Shim but ultimately couldn’t find a way through.

Nikita Johnson and Matias Zagazeta completed the top five followed by Australia’s leading driver Patrick Heuzenroeder, Shin, Brown, Shawn Rashid, and Enzo Yeh.

From pole position, Lindblad got a good getaway but was challenged immediately by Scoular into Turn 1.

The pair came close, almost making contact on the exit of the sweeper. Lindblad and Scoular said post-race that there was no contact.

“The start was a bit difficult,” said Lindblad.

“It was a bit hairy at Turn 1 but then the first couple of laps weren’t easy. I settled down into a rhythm and started extending the gap.

“It was nice to drive. The second half still wasn’t super easy. Zack was constantly putting me under pressure.

“He wasn’t super close but I knew that if I made a mistake he would be right there.”

Of the start, Scoular explained: “No, I’d say it was pretty clean, to be honest.”

“I tried to go around the outside and nearly made it stick but just wasn’t alongside enough.

“We tried [to pass Lindblad] for a bit and then we got a bit distracted by Will [Brown ] just having to manage that a little bit and then Arvid started to get away and then Will spun behind and the pressure was gone.

Lindblad leads the standings on 164 points with Scoular second on 139 points. Johnson is third on 116 just one point ahead of Pierson. Brown is fifth on 109 points.

Scoular said: “This championship, like I said at round one, it’s all about collecting points and that’s what we’re doing.”

Brown will not contest the third round of the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. Instead, he’ll head back to Australia for the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour on January 31-February 2.

Brown will be replaced at Giles Motorsport compatriot Tommy Smith, who will race at Manfeild and Teretonga.

The Supercars driver will return for the season finale at Highlands Motorsport Park for the New Zealand Grand Prix.