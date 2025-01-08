The reigning Supercars champion has revealed the livery that he’ll campaign in his three-event Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship tilt.

Brown is preparing to test himself against a 17-strong field of young drivers from around the world in his first open-wheel outing since 2019.

Alongside the energy drinks giant that also sponsors his Supercars squad Triple Eight, those backing Brown’s NZ adventure include Shaw and Partners, SCTR and Quad Lock.

The car is sporting #87, the number Brown used on the way to the Supercars title in 2024.

Brown will race at Taupo this weekend before returning for Hampton Downs (17-19) and Highlands Motorsport Park (February 7-9), where he’ll contest the New Zealand Grand Prix.

