Winterbottom, 43, has almost exclusively himself to the Australian class for over two decades, making few appearances in other series.

His limited exploits included driving in the Brazilian Stock Car Series’ (now known as the Stock Car Pro Series) two-driver events in 2014, ’15 and ’18.

Winterbottom also had a single crack at GT racing, joining BMW’s factory attack on the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Featured Videos

Recently announcing the impending end of his full-time Supercars career, the Melbourne-based father of three declared he’s open to new opportunities.

“When you’re in Supercars, you’re just full-on in this,” he said.

“You don’t get a chance to look at other categories, because you don’t double-dip, but now you’ve got a chance in some other categories for sure.

“Like, I’d love to go to Brazil again, but it always clashed. And then if a good GT car was there, I’d definitely look at it as well.”

Winterbottom is expected to return to the Supercars grid in 2025 as a co-driver for Tickford Racing at The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Regardless, this month’s Adelaide 500 will mark the end of a full-time stint that began in 2004 and has included both a championship and a Bathurst 1000 win.

Asked on Supercars Trackside whether he wants a farewell like that provided for Craig Lowndes in 2018, Winterbottom declared the reaction from fans has already been heartwarming.

“I don’t ask for anything from this sport, really. I’m grateful and privileged to do it, so I don’t expect anything,” he said.

“But the big thing that I’ve really appreciated [at the Gold Coast 500] is the line-ups of merch and the people sharing their photos on socials.

“To me that means more. The fans are so good. You can’t determine your results, but you can determine who you are as a person.

“People see bullshitters, people see fake people and people see real people.

“To be a sportsman and be liked and for people to proudly wear your gear, that to me is more than any motorcade or car parade or whatever.”