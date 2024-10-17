Instigated by sponsor JAX Tyres & Auto, the pink helmets will be auctioned with all proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Lloyds Auctions listing states that “the value of the helmets individually once completed is up to $10,000 or more.”

Reynolds also donned a pink helmet at the Gold Coast 500 last year, where he scored a memorable Sunday race win for Grove Racing.

Having this year moved to Team 18, Reynolds is being joined in the initiative by teammate and friend Winterbottom.

“Wearing a pink helmet for the Gold Coast 500 is very close to my heart,” said Winterbottom.

“My mum passed away from breast cancer, so I know firsthand how devastating this disease can be.

“That’s why supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation means so much to me, and I’ll be proud to wear this helmet as a tribute to her and everyone else who’s been affected.”

Winterbottom’s mother, June, passed away in 2011.

An M4 tollbooth worker, she raised Mark and sister Julie on her own in a housing commission unit in the Sydney suburb of Doonside.

Winterbottom has paid tribute to his mother at various stages throughout his career, acknowledging the sacrifices she made to fund his early racing.

Reynolds said Winterbottom’s involvement makes this year’s Gold Coast 500 fundraising initiative even more poignant.

“This year it’s even more special because I get to promote the cause with my teammate,” he said.

“This year’s helmet design really stands out with some fun Gold Coast elements, like palm trees, and I think it’s going to turn a few heads.

“More importantly, I hope it raises a lot of money for such an important cause.”