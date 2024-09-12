One of the most respected technical gurus in the Supercars pit lane, Little died in August, four years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

A moment’s silence will also be held prior to the Sandown 500 on Sunday.

Little worked with some of the biggest teams, helping build Stone Brothers Racing, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Ford Performance Racing into powerhouses.

“Campbell was a very important person, for the sport and in life,” two-time Sandown 500 winner Mark Winterbottom told the official Supercars website.

“He was a really good bloke, and I’m really proud to run this on the car.

“While I don’t need a sticker to remember him, this is a great tribute, and an honour to one of the greatest people that we’ve ever seen in the sport.”