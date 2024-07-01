The 10th edition of the popular campaign drops this Thursday with more stunts, wild cars and cameo appearances than ever before.

The theme this year is the ‘Lake Redline Holiday Park' where the race is on to secure the best lake side camping spots.

Among the all-star cast is the majority of the current Supercars field spread across a variety of wacky roles.

The ‘main cast' includes the likes of Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood, Garth Tander and Matt Payne, James Golding and James Moffat.

Former Supercars champion Rick Kelly also features as part of the primary cast while Craig Lowndes – who races the Supercheap Auto wildcard – is once again the star of the show.

Along the way there are cameos from Triple Eight's Will Brown, Broc Feeney, Jamie Whincup and Scott Pye, Tim Slade, David Reynolds, Richie Stanaway, Cam Hill and Nick Percat from Matt Stone Racing and Blanchard Racing Team pair James Courtney and Aaron Love.

The video goes live this Thursday and you can watch it right here at Speedcafe.