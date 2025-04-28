The series will reprise its Hobart Street Party for a second year running with a number of drivers and cars to appear in the capital on the Wednesday before the race.

That will take place at Princes Wharf No. 1 from 3pm to 6pm with driver signings and Q&As.

Then on the Thursday there will be a full-field signing session in Launceston at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania.

The event will kick off at 3pm with drivers available for autographs between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

It will also include a live broadcast from local radio station LAFM.

Track action kicks off at Symmons Plains on the outskirts of Launceston on Friday.