That was the takeout from a topsy-turvy weekend in Tasmania, where Cam Waters continued a resurgence and Chaz Mostert significantly strengthened his credentials.

The positions at the front remain as before the weekend, with Will Brown leading Mostert, Broc Feeney and Waters, but the Mustang men have closed the gap.

A win and a fourth from the two races netted Waters the highest points haul of the weekend (270) and means he's now 350 adrift of the lead.

While that's still a significant hill to climb with four rounds and 1200 points available, Waters is somewhat of a surprise contender given his poor start to the campaign.

Having declared following his first win of the season in Perth back in May that he was hanging onto the title race by his fingertips, the Tickford driver has now upgraded his status.

“I've got my fingertips and now my little finger on it as well,” he said following Sunday's victory.

“So it's getting closer but there's still a long way to go. There's still a lot of racing to be playing for.

“Obviously you have got the enduros, two big races, usually we go pretty strong there. So we'll just see where we end up.”

Mostert meanwhile was the second-highest points scorer of the weekend thanks to a second place on Saturday and a recovery drive from 11th on the grid to fourth on Sunday.

The weekend had been billed as one that would make or break Mostert's title bid, given Walkinshaw Andretti United's struggles on the super soft tyre in Darwin in June.

With those woes seemingly cured, Mostert and WAU will head to the Sandown 500 – where the super soft is once again in use – with increased confidence.

“I'm excited to get to the first leg of the enduros and just keep this pressure on and keep doing what we're doing,” said Mostert, who is now just 81 points behind Brown.

“At the moment it's a lot of fun. The championship is in a really cool position with a couple of guys fighting it out.

“We've just got to keep riding this wave and see how it turns out each event at a time.”

The weekend was less positive for another Ford star, Matt Payne, who remains fifth but dropped to 561 points behind the leader amid a horror weekend for Grove Racing.

Directly behind Payne is the biggest positional gainer from the weekend, Nick Percat, who jumped three places to sit a fine sixth in the standings for Matt Stone Racing.

Supercars drivers' championship points (After Race 18 of 24)

Pos Driver Team/Sponsor Car Points Diff to lead Gap to next Pos Change 1 Will Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1980 2 Chaz Mostert Mobil1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 1899 81 81 0 3 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1782 198 117 0 4 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 1630 350 152 0 5 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 1419 561 211 0 6 Nick Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1368 612 51 +3 7 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 1326 654 42 -1 8 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 1267 713 59 -1 9 James Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1256 724 11 -1 10 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 1213 767 43 0 11 Jack Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1174 806 39 0 12 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1164 816 10 0 13 Mark Winterbottom DeWalt Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1107 873 57 +1 14 Richie Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 1099 881 8 -1 15 Cameron Hill Supaglass Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1096 884 3 +1 16 David Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1081 899 15 -1 17 Ryan Wood Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang GT 1045 935 36 0 18 Bryce Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 976 1004 69 +1 19 Tim Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 933 1047 43 +1 20 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 860 1120 73 -2 21 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 772 1208 88 +1 22 Jaxon Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 745 1235 27 -1 23 Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 723 1257 22 +1 24 Aaron Love CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 673 1307 50 -1 25 Todd Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 303 1677 370 0 26 Lochie Dalton Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 72 1908 231 0 27 Cooper Murray Supercheap Auto Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 69 1911 3 0

Ford squads swap places

Triple Eight managed to increase its teams' championship lead despite a tough finish to the Sunday race for Feeney and now sits 818 points clear of its nearest rival.

The order among a quartet of Ford squads behind has been shuffled, impacting pit lane positions for the Sandown 500.

WAU edged past Tickford Racing for second place, while Dick Johnson Racing demoted Grove Racing from fourth to fifth.

Chevrolet teams Erebus Motorsport and Team 18 have also swapped spots, now seventh and eighth respectively.

Team 18 endured a double disaster on Sunday, with its drivers Mark Winterbottom and David Reynolds both delayed in separate clashes with Erebus' Brodie Kostecki.

The Supercars Championship will continue with the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.

