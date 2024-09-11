As revealed by Speedcafe on Tuesday, the Albury-based Super2 team struck a last-minute sponsorship deal with Boost for its two-event Supercars Championship campaign.

MCM purchased a Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro for Chahda and fellow Super2 driver Brad Vaughan to drive, but entered Sandown race week without a primary backer.

Boost is joined on the car by Shaw and Partners Financial Services, which has also moved to support the family-run squad.

Chahda, 30, is lining up for his second Supercars Championship start following an MCM wildcard at Bathurst in 2022, while Vaughan is a main game rookie.

“We’re really pumped to have Boost Mobile on the journey as naming rights partner and additional support from the great team at Shaw and Partners Financial Services for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000,” said Chahda.

“Leading into this weekend we have been working full-time to prepare our Gen3 Camaro for a tough endurance season and we couldn’t be prouder of our team’s efforts on and off track.

“We thank Peter Adderton, Jason Haynes, Earl Evans and every one of our sponsors for their backing and can’t wait to get the car on track this weekend.”

It’s the third endurance wildcard entry that Boost has sponsored in five years, having backed Brodie Kostecki/Jake Kostecki in 2019 and Richie Stanaway/Greg Murphy in 2022.

The MCM entry marks a further investment in the sport from Shaw and Partners, which also supported the Stanaway/Murphy wildcard during its time with Erebus Motorsport.

“We are excited to support Matt Chahda Motorsport as they embark on the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000,” said co-CEO Earl Evans, who recently became an equity partner in Triple Eight.

“Their story of perseverance and family-driven passion aligns with our values at Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

“We believe in backing teams that exemplify dedication and resilience, and we are thrilled to play a part in their journey.”

The MCM Camaro will share a pit boom and crew with Triple Eight’s own wildcard, the Supercheap Auto Racing entry of Craig Lowndes and Cooper Murray.