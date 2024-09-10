The telco has stepped in to support the family-run squad, which will field an ex-Triple Eight Camaro for Chahda and fellow Super2 driver Brad Vaughan in the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Team boss Amin Chahda went public on Monday with the privateer team’s struggles to make the Sandown grid following the late withdrawal of another sponsor.

Boost’s outspoken founder Peter Adderton has swooped on the opportunity, with the team to run in the brand’s orange and black colours.

Adderton says the MCM wildcard brought back memories of his earliest days in the sport, which involved fielding a two-litre touring car for brother Mark.

“When we had the Super Touring team, we were privateers. I didn’t have anywhere near the success that I’ve got today,” Adderton told Speedcafe.

“We’ve sponsored a lot of privateers over the years since, including Brodie Kostecki and his cousin (Jake), we looked after them (2019 Enduro Cup wildcard).

“When I read that these guys had a sponsor pull out and were trying their best as a family team out of Albury, it reminded me of us back then. I thought we should help them out.

“I got on Facebook and Instagram and just asked people. I think we were up to four five hundred comments from people saying we should do it.

“I’ve never spoken to them, I had to Google who they were.

“But I rang Jason (Haynes, Boost Mobile CEO) and was like, ‘who are these guys? Find out and see if we can help them get on the grid for Sandown and Bathurst.’

“Now we’re scrambling to make it happen.”

MORE: Documentary to follow Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard

Boost’s sudden support of the Chahda wildcard is the latest chapter in Adderton’s love-hate relationship with the Supercars Championship.

The master marketer is a vocal critic of Supercars on social media and has repeatedly cut ties with the sport before forming new connections.

“I haven’t committed to anything in 2025, nothing, zero motorsport, but we had commitments in ’24,” said Adderton, whose Boost brand sponsors Supercars Qualifying and the Gold Coast 500.

“People can say whatever they like. This is not me supporting a Supercars team, this is me supporting a couple of Aussie battlers who are having a crack at it.

“Sponsorship is tough right now. Even the big teams are finding it hard. The sport has a lot of things it needs to do to improve that. It’s just not fair on these young kids who are having a go.

“You can look at this as a one-off and really me just feeling for those kids and feeling for the guys who own the team, which according to Google is the kid’s father.”