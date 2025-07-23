Harris, a regular in the popular dual-cab series, hasn’t competed since the opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

His absence has been largely unexplained, however a report by the Courier Mail today has revealed he’s been sidelined due to bail conditions for domestic violence charges.

According to the report, “the charges involved Harris, 39, allegedly calling his ex-partner incessantly and driving past her house in efforts to see his son”.

Part of his bail conditions included wearing an ankle monitor, which his defence lawyer Ashkan Tai says prevented him from racing.

He faced court in Brisbane on Wednesday (today) to campaign to have some bail conditions, including the ankle monitor, dropped.

“The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile would not allow him to race as a result of that tracker on his leg,” Tai said in the hearing.

He added: “The 11 days that my client spent in custody (on remand) really was a wake-up call for him. He is committed to being a good father. He was anxious to re-engage with his son, who he hasn’t seen for 11 months.”

It was emphasised during the hearing that none of the allegations involved threats of physical harm.

According to the report, Justice Sean Cooper noted that Harris had complied with the conditions and noted that the ankle monitor was no longer necessary, meaning application to vary the bail was granted.