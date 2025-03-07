That’s the message from event president Fredrik Johnsson as he prepares to debut his famous racing concept in the Southern Hemisphere.

While not under direct threat from Tropical Cyclone Alfred, there are forecasts of inclement weather in Sydney this evening.

That’s no concern to ROC organisers, though, who have moved to assure fans that the Accor Stadium event will go ahead.

“The great thing about Race Of Champions is that we can run rain, hail or shine,” said Johnsson.

“The weather map suggests we might get a little rain, but Accor Stadium has such great seating and the majority is under roof so that is great for the fans.

“Even though the rain might not even eventuate, we thought it important to ensure the fans know that we will be ready for any conditions.

“No different to an NRL game at Accor Stadium, rain won’t stop us from putting on a show for the fans.

“Our drivers, who got a good taste of the track in practice yesterday, have no issues driving in the rain and might even be slipping and sliding a little more on the freshly-laid tarmac which could be even more entertaining for the fans.

“While saying that, our thoughts are with everyone in northern NSW and south-east Queensland who have the tough job of waiting out the outcome of Cyclone Alfred.

“Especially our good friend Jamie Whincup who was a late withdrawal because of the storm and the family and friends of our Supercars stars Will Brown, Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki, who are all from Queensland.”

The Race Of Champions kicks off with the Nations Cup this evening.

Doors open at 5:30pm with the show starting at 6:30pm and racing from 7:30pm.

Tickets are available through Ticketek.