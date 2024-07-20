The Porsche Carrera Cup Australia field will feature illuminated grilles thanks to a quirk in the 911 GT3 Cup car's ECU.

Colour changing LEDs can be changed to each team's needs at their discretion. The BWT-backed cars, for example, will feature bright pink lights (pictured).

According to the category, “The lights are managed and powered through the factory Porsche ECU fitted to each car, utilising a function that allows for optional endurance racing specification lighting to be fitted for long-distance races.

“That system, not regularly used in Carrera Cup racing, has been activated on each car for today only by the Porsche Motorsport technical team to allow the LED lights to function, with the lighting activated as soon as the cars headlights are turned on.”

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will have its first race of the weekend at 6:10pm AEST as the curtain raiser to the Supercars Championship.