The full field of Supercars was driven from Hidden Valley Raceway into the CBD in an Australian first for the championship, although not without issue.

The Supercheap Auto wildcard entry in which Cooper Murray makes his championship debut this weekend had to be pushed in, while Broc Feeney's #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro was a late arrival.

It is believed that Car #888 became stuck in traffic on the outskirts of the city while Car #88 is thought to have stopped somewhere on the highway on the way in.

Details beyond that are yet to be confirmed, although accounts from Darwin point to the likelihood of overheating.

As explained in a recent Brad Jones Racing tech video, Supercars has allowed teams to install special fans for Track to Town, given race cars are not normally equipped with them and rely on flow-through of air at speed for cooling.

According to one witness report, Car #88 was towed into the signing session at The Esplanade, with Triple Eight Race Engineering crew members looking under the bonnet, as at a short time ago.

Supercars General Manager of Motorsport, Tim Edwards, was also seen responding to the drama.

The affected cars are likely to be towed back to the track, although whether or not engine changes will be required is unknown at this time.