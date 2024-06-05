A staple of the Supercars-run Bathurst 12 Hour for years, it made a small scale debut for the touring car championship itself at February's Bathurst 500 with two Camaros and two Mustangs.

The full field then hit the roads of Taupo in April and will do so for the first time in Australia on Thursday week in the Northern Territory capital.

All 25 Supercars, including Triple Eight Race Engineering's Supercheap Auto wildcard, will leave Hidden Valley Raceway at 16:30 local time and arrive at The Esplanade, where a signing session will be held from 17:00.

The route has now been confirmed as follows: Leave circuit through the venue to public road, Hidden Valley Road onto Tiger Brennan Drive, Tiger Brennan Drive, Tiger Brennan Drive (just prior to Benison Rd), Tiger Brennan Drive (just prior to Frances Bay Drive), left onto Tiger Brennan Connector, Bennett St, left onto Herbert St, right onto the Esplanade.

Festivities take place at the Esplanade Bicentennial Park from 16:00-18:00.

Major Events Minister Brent Potter said, “This is such exciting news to build on having the only Supercars Indigenous Round born here to now having the first time Supercars do a convoy on the streets in Australia.

“The Darwin Supercars is one of those bucket-list motorsport events people travel from all over Australia to attend and also take up the opportunity to explore the region from unbeatable fishing to jet skiing to the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets.

“Locals and visitors will be excited by the new additions to this year's Darwin Triple Crown especially the Track to Town activation which will allow people to see these cars up close.

“The 2024 Darwin Supercars generated a total expenditure stimulus of $27.6 million of which $21.7 million was new money to the Northern Territory.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard added, “We are incredibly proud to hold the Indigenous Round in Darwin once again this year.

“It will be special to kick it off with the annual Transporter Parade and for the first time, a full-field Track to Town event on Thursday night that I encourage all of Darwin to get out and watch.

“The roar of 25 Supercars through the streets is something we are very proud to be bringing to life in Darwin this year.

“The return of the Night Transporter Convoy is something we are all looking forward to. It's an incredible spectacle that brings together the community and fans from all over, creating a fantastic atmosphere that sets the stage for an exciting weekend at Hidden Valley.

“The Triple Crown is a unique celebration of culture, community, and motorsport, and it is a privilege to showcase the beautiful artwork of Indigenous artists on our cars.”

The Night Transporter Convoy is also back, next Wednesday evening, with the Supercars transporters to depart from Hidden Valley at 17:45 to Palmerston and then the Darwin CBD.

Convoy festivities begin at 16:00 with trucks set to arrive at Raintree Park at around 18:50, where there will be a Welcome to Country and face painting.

As well as a support bill featuring Touring Car Masters, Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes, and Combined Sedans, the Darwin Triple Crown will also incorporate two nights of Nitro Up North.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

Details of Darwin Track to Town journey

All times local/ACST

Date: Thursday June 13

Start Point: Hidden Valley Raceway

Supercars leaving circuit: 4:30pm

End Point: The Esplanade

Free Autograph Session for fans: 5:00pm to 5:50pm

Supercars depart Darwin and return to circuit: 5:55pm

Arrive back at circuit: 6:15pm