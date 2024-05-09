Now a staple of the Bathurst 12 Hour which is run by Supercars, it was introduced to the Supercars Championship itself in a small-scale, four-car version at this year's Bathurst 500.

Track to Town was then rolled out in full for the inaugural Taupo Super400 last month, with the Northern Territory to also enjoy the spectacle.

The traditional sunset transporter parade will still be held on the evening of Wednesday, June 12, when Supercars teams and support categories will drive their rigs through the Darwin CBD.

On Thursday evening, the Gen3 race cars will be driven from Hidden Valley Raceway into the centre of town, in line with the new mantra of “bigger, better, more.”

Supercars has also released the full event schedule, which includes a revised format relative to that which was originally laid out in the Operations Manual.

As previously announced, Boost Mobile Qualifying for Race 11 of the season has been moved up from the Saturday to the Friday in order to serve as the first leg of the Triple Crown.

In a more recent rule change, minimum tyre pressure has been dropped to 15psi for both next week's Wanneroo event and that of Hidden Valley.

2024 Darwin Triple Crown schedule

All times local/ACST/UTC +9.5