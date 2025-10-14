Australia’s leading suppliers of private jet services, NAVAIR, and Supercars have taken the idea of a “trip to Bathurst” to a whole new level in 2026 and provided every fan’s dream day out as part of the auction at next week’s Pirtek Legends Dinner.

The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Click here to make your bid!

You and three guests will board a private jet from either Archerfield (Brisbane), Bankstown (Sydney) or Essendon (Melbourne) airport at 7am on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

You will be flown to Bathurst Airport where a private car will transfer you to the famous Mount Panorama circuit for the 69th running of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“We are delighted to support Motorsport Ministries through the second annual Pirtek Legends Night through our NAVAIR Experiences program,” said NAVAIR CEO and Chief Pilot Rick Pegus.

“We are building more and more boutique experiences to events like the Bathurst 1000 as people are starting to realise how affordable private jet charter can be when you leverage the costs through a group of friends or colleagues.

“It is great to partner with the Supercars corporate team on this amazing experience which I am sure will stir plenty of interest between now and the Legends Dinner.”

Once at the track, you will enjoy corporate hospitality in the Supercars Paddock Club located at Hell Corner and at the exit of pit lane. Here you will enjoy prime viewing, morning and afternoon tea, buffet lunch and beverage package as well as driver visits throughout the day.

The winning bidders will also receive a tour of a Supercars team garage, have a photo taken on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and have the privilege of being on the grid while the Australian national anthem is being played prior to the race.

“Motorsport Ministries have done some great work at all levels of our sport since the mid-1980s and the Pirtek Legends Night is doing a valuable job providing vital funds to help with their day to day operations.

“It is great that we can partner with NAVAIR to create such an experience for the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000. This really will be a chance of a lifetime for four fortunate fans and we look forward to hosting them at Mount Panorama.”

At the end of the Great Race the winners will be transferred back to Bathurst Airport where the private aircraft will be ready and waiting for the short trip back to their home base. Imagine being back home in time for the evening news (late edition) without the risk of a speeding fine!

When it comes to flying private, NAVAIR sets the benchmark for private jet services in Australia.

NAVAIR’s expertise spans private jet charter flights, business jet hire, aircraft purchase and management, FIFO logistics, urgent freight and helicopter transfers.

As an Australian-owned and operated company, NAVAIR is passionate about delivering exceptional aviation experiences with a commitment to excellence ensuring that every flight is defined by luxury, comfort and efficiency.

Pirtek Legends Night founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said the donation from NAVAIR and Supercars helped take the 2025 auction to another level.

“For a sports fan the Bathurst 1000 is a bucket list event, to go there in a private jet and enjoy corporate hospitality with three of your friends is just next level,” said Murray.

“NAVAIR is making an enormous impact on the ‘experiences’ space in Australia and we are very grateful for their support and the partnership with Supercars.

“I think this item will generate some fierce bidding at the end of the night.”

As well as private trip the Bathurst 1000 there is also a list of experiences a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing, the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters and the privilege of waving the chequered flag on the Sunday race at this year’s Gold Coast 500.

Racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024, Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year and an original teams version of the Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

2025 AUCTION LIST

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000