Race 3 of the third round on the Supercar program, doubled as the tribute to the late Sports Sedan champion who won the national title in 2009.

Tamasi had qualified his Chev V8-powered Holden Calibra on pole and won the two races on Saturday. He was best away in the third race, ahead of Ingram in his triple rotary turbo powered Mazda RX7.

The pair quickly gapped Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS) while Matt Ingram held fourth in his Mazda RX8. Behind them, Steven Lacey spun his IRC GT SS out of Turn 4 and resumed in last place. Brad Shiels who was a Race 2 non-starter, had picked up several places but had to retire the overheating Fiat 124/rotary turbo.

Shortly after Ben Purtell spun his Nissan Skyline out of Turn 1. That brought out a brief safety car when it was thought he might not resume.

The race resumed on Lap 3 with Ingram pressuring Tamasi, and he was able to make the pass on the main straight three laps later. The move looked to have started at Turn 8 when it appeared Tamasi was struggling. Ducting had come adrift inside the car and the window net had fallen which he managed to restore while steering and changing gears.

Once in front Ingram would not be denied and won by 2.2s. On the penultimate lap Matt Ingram made it a one-three for the brothers when he passed Taunton.

Behind them at the same time, Daniel Crompton (Ford Mustang Trans Am) passed and took a narrow fifth result over Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev). Dan Nolan (RX7/Supra Turbo) was between them but faded later to finish eighth behind Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev).

Lacey recovered to take ninth ahead of Axle Donaldson (MARC II Mustang). Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) was next after he started rear of field and finished ahead of Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev), Nick Mantikos (MARC II) and Purtell.