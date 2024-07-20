Driving his Chev V8-powered Holden Calibra, Tamasi had to overcome a fast-starting Brad Shiels in Joe Said's Fiat 124 Rotary Turbo to win Race 1, before he led all the way in the second outing.

For Round 3, Tamasi was on pole position for Race 1, yet it was Shiels from the outside of the front row, that was the early race leader and led the first three laps.

On Lap 4, Tamasi grabbed the lead at Turn 9 and from there, never looked back and won by 9.6s. Shiels maintained second while series leader Peter Ingram brought his Mazda RX7 triple rotor turbo through to third.

Matt Ingram (RX8) finished fought after several laps in battle with Steve Lacey (IRC GT SS). In sixth was Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev) ahead of Geoff Taunton (IRC), Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev), Axle Donaldson (MARC II Mustang) and Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev).

Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) struggled to 11th with broken front splitter mounts. He would miss the next race as would Shiels who pulled to the pits with a map sensor problem as they formed on the grid.

From the rolling start, Tamasi was in front with Ingram second and Taunton third after a great run down along the pit wall. The three quickly put a gap on the rest before Ingram had a moment out of Turn 8 and lost his spot to Taunton.

A couple of laps later, Ingram gathered second, and he would hold it ahead of Taunton to the end. Peter Ingram was a distant fourth in front of Lacey and Jarvis.

Donaldson came out on top of the three-way dice for seventh but was penalised 15s for contact on Duggan who spun at Turn 2. Duggan finished ninth in front of Ben Purtell who recovered from an early spin for 10th in his Nissan Skyline.