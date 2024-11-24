After they headed Day 1, Bates/Taylor finished the six stages of the Buckby Motors Rally Tasmania second day, 13.7s ahead of Toyota GR Yaris teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin. It is Harry Bates’ third title while navigator Taylor has six.

“Three Championships feels very special, it’s almost surreal the sort of names you’re up there with once you’ve got three,” Harry Bates said.

“It’s been an incredible year, thank you to my amazing team, thanks to Coral Taylor for doing such a great job in the car, and we’re very excited for 2025.”

The battle for the championship runner-up spot was between Bates/McLoughlin and locals Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey (Skoda Fabia).

While Bates and McLoughlin secured second in Round 6 with victory on four stages, which included the Power Stage, it was Maguire and Brakey in third who finished the championship second. Harry Bates won the other two stages.

After the Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall Skoda retirement with radiator damage on Saturday, Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney (Hyundai i20) challenged for a top three position. However they had had a turbo boost problem on the Power Stage and limped in 29th for eighth overall.

They finished behind Steve Maguire/Ben Searcy (Skoda), Richie Dalton/Mac Kierans (Yaris), Jamie and Brad Luff (Yaris), and Clayton Hoy and Erin Kelly (Mitsubishi Evo 6) who dominated the MainFix Production Cup.

The won the class over Bodie Reading and Mark Young (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) and Aidan Peterson and Mitch Newton (WRX). Second was enough for Reading/Young to overtake Molly Taylor and Andy Sarandis in the points to take back-to-back titles.

The 2025 Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship will begin with Rally of Canberra on March 21-23 ahead of another five rounds.