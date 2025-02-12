The touring car series was set to race at Taupō Motorsport Park on April 11-13 as a support act to Supercars and the Taupō Super 440.

Organisers this weekend informed TCR Australia competitors that the series would not be heading across the Tasman.

Speedcafe understands there are two alternatives in New South Wales being explored.

TCR Australia could switch the season-opener to the May 2-4 date at Sydney Motorsport Park alongside the SRO-promoted GT World Challenge Australia.

However, it’s believed the more likely option is to appear at One Raceway. That event would likely take place later in the year.

As it stands, the series is poised to open at Wanneroo Raceway on June 6-8 as part of the fifth Supercars round, the Perth Super 440.

Beyond Perth, the TCR Australia Series is scheduled to feature at Race Winton at Winton Motor Raceway on August 22-24 before visiting The Bend Motorsport Park as part of The Bend 500 Supercars enduro on September 12-14.

Although not announced by series organisers yet, the category has told competitors it will form part of the TCR World Tour grid at the Macau Grand Prix on November 13-16.

TCR Australia recently appointed David Sonenscher of Motorsport Asia as the new category rights holder, who takes the reins from the Australian Racing Group under Garry and Barry Rogers.