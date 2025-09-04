The 22-year-old will pilot the team’s Lynk & Co 03 TCR in Round 5 of the international series at the September 12-14 Supercars event

Burcher, the reigning Super3 series winner and current Super2 racer, has already built an impressive resume with multiple wins in Monochrome GT4 Australia and a pole position in his rookie Super2 season.

Although his front-wheel-drive experience is limited, he is eager to take on the challenge in his first TCR outing.

“It’s awesome to get the opportunity to join the TCR grid with the ASM team,” Burcher said.

“For me it’s completely new, the first time driving the Lynk & Co will be the Thursday before the event, so I’m not going in with too many expectations.

“Just like any time you race, you want to go in there, be competitive and battle for wins and podiums.”

He added he was excited to race in the category at The Bend.

“The Bend is a great venue to host the world’s best touring car drivers due to its European nature,” he said.

“It’s one of those opportunities you have to take, to have a field of drivers from the other side of the world to add to the depth of talent in Australia is great.”

The TCR World Tour drive also strengthens Burcher’s relationship with Ashley Seward Motorsport, after a successful GT4 program with the team earlier this year.

“It’s an expansion of the relationship with Ash forged from Monochrome GT4 Australia and he’s a racer,” Burcher said.

“Ash is super passionate and you don’t have the success he’s enjoyed across multiple categories without that experience paired with a drive to win.”

Team boss Ashley Seward said the team is confident Burcher will make the most of the opportunity.

“It’s great to have Cody in our Lynk & Co for the return of the TCR World Tour to Australia,” Seward said.

“Cody is part of our family of drivers and has done a terrific job with Tim Leahey in the BMW M4 GT4 this year, and we have no doubt that he’ll do a solid job in his TCR debut.

“We had a very strong end to 2024 with Dylan (O’Keeffe) and there’s nothing to say that the car will be any less competitive against some of the world’s best touring car drivers.”

The Shell V-Power Motorsport Park round will feature international touring car stars Thed Bjork, Nestor Girolami, Yann Ehrlacher, Norbert Michelisz and Mikel Azcona, alongside a strong local contingent headlined by Burcher.