Led by father and son Shane and Zac Soutar, the Geelong-based operation currently leads the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series where it runs a pair of Audi RS3 LMS TCRs.

Since 2021, the privateer team has had three race victories, spearheaded by lead driver Zac Soutar. He heads the 2024 points standings with two rounds to go. Indonesian driver Glenn Nirwan joined at the beginning of the year for his maiden season.

“Team Soutar Motorsport has always run as a family operation for my own racing ambitions, and we’ve been punching above our weight for quite a long time,” explained Zac Soutar.

“This year we’ve expanded to two cars with the addition of Glenn Nirwan to our motorsport family. From running two cars this season and moving away from being just a single car privateer team, it’s made both Shane and myself realise that we want to pursue running a professional motorsport team.”

Alongside his TCR Australia Series campaign in 2025, Soutar aims to have a presence in Monochrome GT4 Australia next year.

“The growth of GT4 over the last 12 months has been great to witness from the outside looking in,” he said.

“With its Pro, Pro-Am and Am categories making competitive racing accessible to drivers with all levels of ability and experience, I think it’s a category that will only continue to grow into the future here in Australia.

“From my team’s perspective, we would ideally like to have customers who own their own GT4 cars and are looking for a team to prepare, store, transport and run their cars on race weekends.”

Team Soutar Motorsport has been set up to provide service to its customers, courtesy of its equipment, knowledge and experience in the motor racing industry.

“The expansion of our team this year has been rapid,” Soutar added.

“We are now in a position where we have some fantastic equipment including a multi-car vehicle transporter, an at-circuit data station, plus all of the equipment and staff necessary to run multiple cars during a race weekend.”

Soutar is an experienced driver coach and has clientele that race in GT4. His aim is to provide a one-stop shop style of team that not only runs the cars and delivers a professional show at the circuit, but also provides coaching to drivers as well.

The next round of Monochrome GT4 Australia will be a part of the Race Sydney event on the October 18-20.