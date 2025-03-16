The US-based TWG has absorbed Andretti Global’s interest in an array of motorsport categories, including WAU and the Cadillac F1 project that was recently approved for the 2026 season.

TWG’s Dan Towriss visited the Supercars paddock earlier this week at Albert Park, sharing the WAU garage with fellow co-owner Zak Brown.

Brown is best known as CEO of McLaren Racing, leading the papaya squad to the 2024 F1 Constructors’ World Championship title.

The ever-enthusiastic Brown says he has no issue welcoming Towriss and TWG to the WAU fold, which also includes Ryan Walkinshaw in a tri-party setup.

“This all started with Ryan, Michael [Andretti] and myself, so when we come in the garage, we’re laser-focused on Supercars,” he said.

“You know, we all have different passions and businesses and jobs, and it’s fun to come together, because I think the commonality is we’re a bunch of racers.”

The WAU setup epitomises the complex web of motorsport relationships.

TWG is entering F1 in partnership with General Motors, while WAU is preparing to swap from Ford to Toyota in its battle against GM in Supercars.

Brown, whose McLaren IndyCar team has a partnership with GM, is excited about bringing Toyota to Supercars.

“I think any time you have a new manufacturer coming to any championship, the fans get excited,” he said.

“A works team is where we want to be, where the team has a long history, [and] Toyota’s got a huge pedigree in racing, so very excited.”

Brown’s F1 and IndyCar interests mean his Supercars paddock appearances are usually limited to the AGP and occasionally Bathurst.

He will, however, remain in Melbourne and check in at WAU headquarters this week and hopes to return to Australia later this year.

“I’m staying out longer this trip, because we’ve got China [F1] coming up, so I’ll go visit the team,” he said.

“I would like to get over [to Australian more often but] in between this schedule, the IndyCar schedule, and the Formula 1 schedule, it’s tough.

“But I do plan to get to at least one more Supercar race this year.

“At the end of the day, I don’t have any technical contribution to make, so it’s more out of my own personal interest that I like to come to these as opposed to the team needing me.”