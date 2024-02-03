Cleary who is currently competing in the Formula Regional Oceania Pacific Championship in New Zealand, returns to The Racing Academy after he debut at the second round last year.

Meanwhile Boys will make his debut in Trans Am after a season in S5000 where he contested the Australian Drivers Championship and Tasman Cup.

Cleary spent a short amount of time in Karting, before he switched to Formula Ford and then onward to Trans Am when he was old enough. He had to miss the opening round of 2023, replaced by Tim Slade.

Once he was old enough (17), Cleary made his debut at the Phillip Island second round. Later in the season he qualified on the front row at Queensland Raceway and secured a maiden podium. His best result is a second at the Bathurst International final round.

“If we can continue our form from the end of the year, I believe we'll be in a good position to fight at the front. I really enjoyed it in 2023, the racing was quite intense and to have those names like Moffat and some of the new drivers coming in, makes it more exciting,” said Cleary.

“Having raced in the series last year puts us in a much better position than 12 months ago, the learning curve isn't as steep with most of the tracks being the same so we can focus more on the speed.”

His new teammate Boys is an experienced V8 campaigner. He has been a wildcard in Supercars and is a race winning driver in the Dunlop Super 2 Series. In the S5000, he scored seven podium finishes, and was second in both the Drivers' Championship and the Tasman Cup.

“I've been watching the category for a while and wanting to go racing in these cars for a few years, so it's exciting to have that opportunity now. The racing at the front is always extremely close and it's entertaining to watch, I can't wait to get amongst it as a driver,” Boys added.

The Racing Academy enjoyed a successful first year with Cleary's Bathurst podium backed up by five podium finishes from teammate Cody Gillis in 2023.