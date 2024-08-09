The veteran will continue to run in his familiar black-and-yellow colours, however for three events it won't be DeWalt on the side of his Team 18 Camaro.

That branding will be replaced by lawnmower manufacturer Cub Cadet which is part of the same Stanley Black & Decker parent company as DeWalt.

The switch to Cub Cadet backing will take in next weekend's Tasmania SuperSprint as well as the Sandown 500 and Gold Coast 500 events.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to reveal our stunning new Cub Cadet Racing Camaro,” said Winterbottom.

“The yellow livery is really eye-catching, and it's exciting to see CUB CADET such a prominent place on the car. It's fantastic to have another brand from the Stanley Black & Decker family join us alongside DeWalt, showing the strength of our partnership.

“I'm really looking forward to hitting the track at Symmons Plains with the new CUB CADET Racing livery. Tasmania is always a great place to race, and the fans there are incredible. With two podiums under our belt this season, we're aiming to push even harder and bring home some strong results.”

The new look will make its first public appearance at the fan event in Hobart next week.

“I can't wait for the fans to see the Cub Cadet Camaro up close at the Hobart fan event on Wednesday,” added Winterbottom.

“It's always special to interact with the fans, and I'm sure they'll love the new design as much as we do. Their enthusiasm and support mean a lot to the team and it will be a great way to kick off the race weekend in Tasmania.”

Cub Cadet's brand manager David Kennedy said it is an honour to have naming rights on Winterbottom's car.

“Cub Cadet is now part of the Stanley Black & Decker family and having Cub Cadet as the primary brand on Frosty's Team 18 Camaro is an extraordinary honour to have,” he said.

“For several years, Cub Cadet has been actively engaged with Supercars teams. Our dedicated dealers and enthusiastic users share a deep admiration for the power, performance, and control that this premier motorsport championship offers in Australia.

“This year, we are thrilled to have the chance to showcase our brand to a wide audience across Australia and New Zealand during the Tasmania, Sandown, and Gold Coast Supercars rounds, and in the lead up to the start of the mowing and gardening season.”