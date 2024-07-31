Hobart will host a handful of Supercars drivers, their cars, and transporters as part of a downtown street party as part of the build-up for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, and the Blanchard Racing Team will bring their cars to Hobart's Princes Wharf No.1 on Thursday, August 14.

Before the Tasmania SuperSprint on August 15-18 at Symmons Plains, fans will be able to meet drivers and get up close and personal with their cars as part of the free event.

Those drivers include champions Mark Winterbottom and James Courtney, two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert, rookie Ryan Wood, and Aaron Love.

Plans are afoot for the Supercars stars to drive their respective cars into the event in a similar vein to the popular Track to Town event.

Proceedings get underway from 3pm AEST with a signing session, Q&As, and giveaways highlighting the free event.

Drivers will be onstage from 4pm AEST before the show concludes at 6pm AEST.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Supercars to Hobart for the very first time,” said Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford.

“This activation, made possible through the support of the Tasmania Government, is a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a taste of the action up close. It's a great way for us to give back to the community.

“We can't wait to see the excitement on the faces of fans, and we hope this event will encourage everyone to join us at Symmons Plains over August 16-18 for the NED Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.”