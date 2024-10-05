Super TT

The two races had different winners and were held in contrasting conditions. Race 1 was won by Matt Sims (BMW) after he passed initial race leader Glen Postlethwaite (Holden Commodore). The latter finished just in front of Cory Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) who picked up the spot when Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) had to pit to fix a broken gear lever.

The track was damp for the second encounter. The conditions suited Ryan Bell (Nissan 370Z) as he bolted away, ahead of Postlethwaite who was later overtaken by Damien Hunter (Renault Clio). It all changed when the safety car came out. The track had dried and there was a one-lap dash to the flag with Postlethwaite the winner over Sims, Bell, Gillett and Edwards.

Australian Excels

Blake Tracey outpointed pole sitter Matt Boylett at the start and led him all the way for a narrow win. The pair finished well clear of Brad Vereker and Caleb Paterson, both of whom relegated Toby Waghorn from third early on. Sam McLaren was just behind the three and clear of Tyler Collins.

Legend Cars Australia

Through both races Robert Hogan has proven to be the man to beat. He qualified fastest and led both races from the rolling starts to the chequered flags. Shane Tate held second for a couple of laps before was systematically passed by Brendon Hourigan, Billy Finnegan and Ryan Pring. Hourigan was second through several laps of Race 2 before he finished third behind Finnegan and ahead of Pring, Tate and Ben Goodridge.

Victorian Superkarts

The first group that raced were Rotax Max where Max Light runners Russ Occhipinti (Woodgate) and Tyler Edney (Scorpion) swapped the lead several times before the former won. Just behind was Lucas Quattrocchi (Woodgate).

Max Heavy was also a close three-way context with Colin McIntyre (Woodgate) able to edge out Johnathon Twigden (Scorpion) and Patrick Ross (Viper). Super Heavy produced a tight finish as well with Cameron Austen (OTK) the winner over Joe Brancati (Kosmic) and Rod Clarke (Woodgate).

In Group 2 Brad Tremain (Woodgate) led Lee Vella (Avoig) for the win in outright and 125cc Gearbox. Laurie Fooks (Raider) was third until he had trouble on the last lap and stopped, which gifted Brad Stebbing (Anderson) the spot. James Strah (BRM) was the best of the Stock Hondas after early leader Jock Dos Santos (BRM) dropped out.

Group 3 consisted of the quick 250cc International and National karts. Ilya Harpas (Anderson) led from the start and the first lap before Nick Schembri (Anderson) passed him and went on to win. Tim and Paul Clarke were the next two on their Andersons.