Second overall was John Holinger in the IRC SS GT usually piloted by the currently injured Geoff Taunton. Third went to Brad Shiels after the Joe Said team found the parts needed to repair the Fiat 124 Rotary Turbo after Friday’s axle breakage.

After he won Race 1 on Saturday, Slade led throughout the second encounter. Shiels started off the back of the grid as he missed Race 1 and stormed through to be third at the end of the first lap.

Shiels ultimately grabbed second when championship leader Steve Tamasi had an excursion off the track in the fast Turns 8, 9 and 10 fast section in his Chev-powered Holden Calibra. The move to second didn’t stick as Shiels was penalised five seconds for a start infringement and demoted to third.

Steve Lacey (IRC GT SS) was fourth in front of Holinger, Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev), Ryan Humfrey (Falcon XE/Chev), Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev), Matt Sims (BMW/Chev) and Michael Bartsch (Toyota 86/Chev).

While Slade and Shiels were away cleanly in Race 3 there was drama behind. Lacey locked up into Turn 1 and had contact with Tamasi before Jarvis attempted to squeeze between them. Tamasi had a puncture and spun off and nudged the wall a couple of corners later.

Following a brief safety car, Slade gapped Shiels until he slowed on the penultimate lap with an inlet manifold pressure sensor failure and was passed by Shiels on the last.

Jarvis was third from Holinger, Humfrey and Robinson who edged out Sims. Lacey was eighth ahead of Bartsch and Myles Bond (Mazda RX8). Tamasi made it back to the pits, returned to the race two laps down but ultimately declared a DNF.

The final round will be as part of Island Magic at Phillip Island on November 21-23.