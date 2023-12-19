The squad has enjoyed significant success in the Toyota Racing Series/FROC in recent years, racking up eight titles since 2013.

Those titles have come via a star-studded list of drivers including Nick Cassidy, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Robert Schwartzman, Liam Lawson, Igor Fraga, Matt Payne and, most recently, Charlie Wurz.

The team also helped Shane van Gisbergen to his New Zealand Grand Prix victory in 2021.

With a deal already in place to run a car in Formula Regional Japan next season, M2 is now looking at running cars in the all-new Aussie F4 series which will kick off at The Bend in May.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some very good drivers compete with us over the years, and it’s always satisfying to see them do well and to progress their careers to the pinnacle of the sport,” said M2 Competition team principal Mark Pilcher.

“Bringing young drivers up the ladder is our specialty, and it’s been great to work with some incredible young talent over the years.

“F4 has proven around the world to be a great pathway category for young driver wanting to get valuable wings-and-slicks experience, particularly for those coming straight out of karting or Formula Ford.

“The Australian F4 calendar fits well between our New Zealand and Japanese programs, and there are a couple of Australasian drivers already on our radar to compete.

“We have extensive experience with the Tatuus chassis products and a fairly respectable results resume over the last decade or so.”