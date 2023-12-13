Toto Wolff claims Mercedes has changed “almost every component” for next season’s W15 in a bid to give the team a chance of finally beating Red Bull.

Under the second year of the latest aerodynamic regulations, Mercedes finished a distant second to Red Bull, a staggering 451 points adrift of their rivals who won 21 of the 22 grands prix.

Mercedes knew from the outset this year it had taken the wrong route in persisting with the 2022 concept, and despite updates this year, was unable to completely overhaul the architecture of the car due to being constrained by the budget cap.

The W15, when it emerges on track in pre-season testing in Bahrain in February, will be a radically different car compared to the past two seasons.

Asked whether there was optimism or trepidation with the W15, Mercedes team principal Wolff reiterated one of his long-held claims that he has “never in my life felt optimistic about anything”.

He added: “That makes it sound a little bit miserable, but it’s protected me about managing my expectations and pushing harder because I think it’s never good enough.

“So we’re changing the concept. We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow.

“I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s been changed because only by doing that do I think we have a chance.

“We could also get it wrong, so between not gaining what we expect in catching up, and making a big step and competing in the front, everything is possible.

“If you ask me, there’s always scepticism, but that’s the mentality in the team, and that pushes us forward to never give up.”

Throughout the season, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton declared his unhappiness with the W14, making clear early on he was not listened to when it came to discussions last winter over the direction of the car.

In terms of weight distribution, Hamilton bemoaned the fact the cockpit of his car was too close to the front, which meant he was unable to predict its attitude and movement on the approach to corners, in particular.

Minor adjustments were made in-season that made him slightly more comfortable, but not enough to fully satisfy Hamilton who will now finally get his wish with the W15.

“If we are able to give him a car, he will be fighting for a world championship, I’ve no doubt,” said Wolff.

“It’s clear that when you have a Formula 1 car like we have now, you are never at ease with it. You have good weekends and bad weekends.”

Referring to what Hamilton achieved this season when he had a performing car, and what is possible next season, Wolff added: “When we’ve seen Lewis has someone, a target in front of him, and it was about winning the race, then the real Lewis comes alive.

“And we just need to give him that (car in 2024).”