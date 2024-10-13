After a poor qualifying and DNFs in Races 1 and 2, the series leader before the weekend, crashed out of the final race of the fourth round.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United junior driver started at the rear of the grid as was progressed 12 positions on the opening lap. However, on the second lap, he crashed at the top of the mountain.

He hit the wall at the Grate, rebounded across the track to smack the inside wall and then across the track again for a third wall hit. Winded, he was able to extricate himself from the car before taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks.

The race was won by James Lodge who led from the start. He outpointed the pole sitter and winner of the previous two races Max Geoghegan with Hayden Hume third.

At the Chase the first time, Geoghegan pulled a late brake move to briefly grab the lead. His pace was compromised on the exit, and he dropped to third behind Lodge and Hume.

After the safety car, the race resumed for a single lap dash to the chequered flag where Lodge prevailed. Hume lost out at the Chase where Geoghegan was able to retrieve second and Lachlan Gibbons relegated Hume to third.

Behind them, Lincoln Taylor was able to pass new series leader Bradi Owen for fifth. Toyota guest driver Ryan Casha was next ahead of Jack Westbury, Clay Richards, Brock Stinson, Ryan Tomsett and Josh Anderson.

The fifth and final round will be on the Gold Coast on October 25-27.