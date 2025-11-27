Trico Trans Am

After missing a top three finish at the previous round, series leader Hazelwood was keen to get back to his winning ways, and he ticked the first box by qualifying fastest for Round 7.

The TFH Racing Ford Mustang driver was fastest over the two earlier practice sessions and set the pace in the first half of qualifying. Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Mustang) then went quicker after an earlier abortive run when he came across an unsuspecting Paul Morris (Mustang) with both off the circuit.

Just after Cox went quickest, Blake Tracey (The Racing Academy Mustang) went to the top. Then Hazelwood went out again and was almost half a second faster with a 1:22.4498. Tracey held onto second ahead of Cox while Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) jumped up to fourth.

A string of Mustang drivers followed, led by James Moffat (Mustang) ahead of Nathan Herne, Ben Bargwanna, Lachlan Evennett, Ben Grice and Jack Smith. Chase Hoy (Camaro) was 11th of the 28 qualifiers ahead of Clay Richards, Adam Garwood and Tommy Smith in Mustangs.

Hazelwood came into the round with a 75-point lead over last round winner Herne, which has been extended to 77 with two points for pole.

Race 1 of three is set to take place at 12:05 pm ACDT on Friday.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Series points leader Garland will start from pole position for Race 1 of the seventh and final round after he qualified fastest.

Garland and reigning title holder Joel Heinrich came into the round three points apart and were one and two in the only practice session.

It looked to go that way in qualifying before Caleb Paterson and Jack Boyd split the duo, and Heinrich will start Race 1 from position four.

Scott Andriske had an engine change after practice and qualified fifth ahead of Brandon Madden, Adrian Cottrell, Cody Mckay, A DiMauro and Diesel Thomas. Josh Thomas in the MT-90 engine entry, which is on a development program, qualified 18th.

Race 1 is scheduled for 9:05 am on Friday.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

After two practice sessions Dale Wood was fastest overall as he edged out his Earl Bamber Motorsport teammate and brother Glen Wood by 0.0036 seconds.

Both did their fastest times in the second session as did Sonic Racing’s Marcos Flack who was third and just a tenth slower. Back in Porsches after stints in Supercars and Trans Am, Aaron Love was fourth fastest in the McElrea Racing entry.

Next best was championship leader Dylan O’Keeffe for Garth Walden Racing, ahead of Bayley Hall (McElrea) and Dutchman Robert de Haan (EMA Motorsport) who won the German Carrera Cup Championship and was runner up in this year’s Supercup.

Reigning Australian champion Harri Jones in his own team, was eighth ahead of TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell and EBM’s Marco Giltrap. The top 10, all in the Equity-One Pro class, were covered by 0.6 seconds.

Fastest of the Pro-Am runners was Matt Slavin in 17th, two positions ahead of class rival Rodney Jane and Matt Belford with the latter two to determine the class winner this weekend.

Qualifying for Round 8 is scheduled for Friday at 8:20 am with the first of three races at 1:25 pm.