The battle was constant between Moffat and Morris, with the latter barging his way through on Lap 1.

Both passed second place starter Nathan Herne in the early laps, but their races unravelled on Lap 7 when Moffat dived down the inside at Forrest’s Elbow and clouted the side of Morris.

Moffat got going but Morris retired after an awkward attempt to get his car pointed in the right direction and was collected by an unsuspecting Charlie Nash.

Moffat struggled to 16th, where he will start for the second race.

At the front, Supercars drivers dominated as James Goulding was flawless leading off the line and remained cool despite constant pressure from Trans Am points leader Todd Hazelwood.

Hazelwood, who won both races in Tasmina, got an early pass on Herne, who was hampered by straight-line handling issues.

Former TCR racer Jordan Cox recovered strongly from a disappointing qualifying performance in which he beached himself in the gravel and started 10th.

The #33 Ford Mustang made an early charge for track position and gained four places in as many minutes at the start.

The two Chevrolet Camaros of Jarrod Hughes and Elliot Barbour on Lap 6 took evasive action at the dipper to avoid a slow-moving Warren Wadley, who made contact with the wall, subsequently cutting the corner to avoid a collision.

Wadley was forced to limp back to the pits with 20 minutes to go as a result. Unsighted, he suffered heavy damage to the rear of his Mustang that buckled the roof.

It was messy at the top of the mountain with 15 minutes to go. A Safety Car was called due to #4 Mark Crutcher spinning at Forrest’s Elbow.

Meanwhile, Robbie Farr spun backwards into the wall at Griffins Bend.

A single lap sprint was determined after the Safety Car was called in, but Goulding did enough to hold off Hazelwood to secure the victory.

Herne recovered to finish an impressive third whilst Barbour finished the highest of the Camaros in fourth and capitalised on the misfortune of his direct championship rivals, Nash Morris and Tom Davies.

Jordan Cox improved from his early lap accident to finish fifth, and Jarrod Hughes took top honours in the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series runners in sixth.

The TA2 podium was rounded out by Ben Gomersall (14th overall) and Joshua Thomas (17th). Blake Tracey ran home in seventh while a messy race for Ben Grice, who was second in the championship, could only see him score eighth on the road.

Both Adam Garwood and Ben Bargwanna jumped into ninth and 10th as a result of Moffat and Morris’ collision.