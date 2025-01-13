The Sydneysider is set to test a TA2 car with F.A.S.T Auto Racing at Sebring International Raceway across January 20-21.

Thornburrow is planning to contest the season-opener at the same circuit on February 20-23 with a view towards a full-time campaign.

As yet, the 21-year-old has not locked himself in for the 12-round season, which visits famous venues including Road Atlanta, Sonoma, Laguna Seca, and Watkins Glen to name a few.

Thornburrow has been a regular in Australia’s own Trans Am series with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The eponymous team owners Garry and Barry presented Thornburrow with the opportunity to head to the United States.

“I was probably one of the younger guys that started at 17, now I’m 21, I’ve done it for four years, and it’s just simply I just want a bit of change, “ he explained.

“There are not many options in Australia when it comes to cost-effective racing in fast cars. Rather than making that jump to say a different category, I’m able to stick to the same cars, which is what I know, but expand and broaden my network of people being in America.”

Thornburrow will also spend time in Michigan with Howe Racing, who design and build the TA2 race cars.

The youngster is optimistic that more opportunities will be forthcoming with a strong showing at Sebring.

“The hope would be to go over there in a car that I know and really I’m just hoping for an opportunity, to be picked up over there and someone come and say, ‘You know what, come and drive my car’ or something like that,” said Thornburrow.

“So it’s mainly the opportunity that could come of having a broader network and more people, more drivers, more sponsors over there. The Supercars route here [in Australia] is difficult. It’s a very tricky one.

“Motorsport is a hot thing at the moment in America. Having more drivers over there not only means good competition but also more spectators means more opportunity, more events, more everything really.”

Thornburrow has had the support of two-time Supercars champion turned NASCAR star Marcos Ambrose, acting as something of a mentor.

Perhaps a surprising confidante has been Nathan Herne. Thornburrow said the Trans Am title winner had been a good sounding board and proof of what’s possible in the United States.

“I watched Nathan do it. He was younger at the time, but he made the step up and obviously did really well – showed that Aussies can drive,” said Thornburrow.

“Definitely watching him was an inspiration and it gave me the idea to go over there. He’s also been someone that I’ve picked up the phone and had a question about it.

“He’s actually helped me a little bit throughout this process about who to speak to because I’m obviously really green. I’m really fresh with the whole American scene.

“Having him on the phone was a little bit of an icebreaker for me, as well as Barry and Garry at GRM – obviously they played the same role.

“I obviously don’t want to be seen as running in his shadow, but watching other Aussies make the jump over there definitely planted the seed in my mind to think that it’s time and effort well spent.”