The two-time Trans Am champion revealed the new colours at a livery launch party at Easy Times Brewery in Brisbane, just outside the Gabba stadium.

Hazelwood notably parted ways with TFH Racing in the off-season, making the decision to start his own team in a new business venture known as Todd’s Garage.

Synonymous with Australian sport, the new partnership with Todd’s Garage will be the first time the pie brand has featured as a major sponsor in a national motorsport series.

The eye-catching yellow and red livery features several of Hazelwood’s long-time partners amongst new backers.

‘I’m incredibly proud to represent Four’N Twenty on my #1 Mustang for the 2026 Trans Am Series,” said Hazelwood.

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“Four’N Twenty is such an iconic Australian brand that everyone loves and enjoys. To have the support from all the Four’N Twenty staff is truly humbling.

“Their commitment to Todd’s Garage is second to none and it’s exciting to work with a brand that wants to be fully engaged and maximise the partnership together, both on and off track.

“I can’t wait to start working with the brand as we have some super fun ideas that complement the Trans Am racing program but also back in the workshop at Todd’s Garage.

“Although I’m taking on the challenge of running a new business, preparing my own race car and organising a race team, the amazing support from my team partners, investors and supporters ensures that the capability and professionalism of Todd’s Garage is set to the highest standard.

“I can’t wait to get out on track and show what we can do.”

It is not the first time Hazelwood has worn the colours of an Australian snack food icon, having won the 2024 Bathurst 1000 alongside Brodie Kostecki carrying Chiko branding.

Hazelwood will hit the track in the new colours for the first time at the Bathurst 6 Hour on April 3-5.