Online lottery giveaway business LMCT+ has taken naming rights of the #34 Ford Mustang, formerly sponsored by Valvoline.

LMCT+ has been a long-time supporter of Garry Rogers Motorsport. Portelli commissioned the former Supercars team to build a third Holden Monaro 427.

The brand also backed Moffat when he raced in the TCR Australia Series behind the wheel of a Renault Megane.

Moffat’s entry is the first of five Trans Am cars to be announced by Garry Rogers Motorsport.

“Very excited to be back in Trans Am and to expand our partnership with LMCT+ once again, after they backed the Renault in TCR in 2021 and 2022,” said Moffat.

“Massive thanks to Adrian (Portelli) for coming onboard, he’s been a long-term supporter of ours, and we’re proud to be representing his brand on our 2025 challenger.

“We’re fully focused on targeting that second title in Trans Am, we only just missed out on the repeat in 2024, so we’re all really motivated to get that trophy back in the GRM stable.

“Looking forward to the season we have ahead, there are a lot of really cool events and it’ll be great to get the LMCT+ Mustang out in front of some big crowds and some new tracks.”

Portelli has a strong presence in the Australian car culture scene. He recently bought into the Out There Group events business and media company that runs Summernats.

Portelli is famous for a raft of high-profile stunts, including lifting a McLaren Senna into his Melbourne CBD penthouse.

In the 2024 edition of The Block, Portelli bought all five properties in a spend of more than $15 million.

He subsequently gave the houses away as part of his LMCT+ lottery program.

This year, he made headlines after Nine’s Alex Cullen of Today fame was sacked for accepting a challenge by Portelli for any TV presenter to name him “McLaren Man” instead of “Lambo Guy” as he has widely referred to.

Portelli promised a $50,000 prize for the challenge. Cullen said he was going to donate the money to charity but was subsequently dismissed.

Trans Am will visit Symmons Plains, Mount Panorama, Hidden Valley, Winton, The Bend, Mallala, and Adelaide in 2025.