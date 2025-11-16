Duggan Family Hotels Touring Car Masters

Two second places were enough to confirm Joel Heinrich and the Whiteline Racing Chev Camaro team as the outright champions.

Race 1 winner,, New Zealander Angus Fogg (Ford Mustang) led the second race from the outset, ahead of Steve Johnson until the latter’s Mustang began to suffer with tyre wear.

Behind Heinrich in third was Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) before a five-second penalty relegated him to fifth behind Kiwi Tristan Teki (Camaro) and Ryan Hansford (Torana). Next was

Next came Scott Cameron (Camaro) in front of Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) and Andrew Fisher (Torana) who was relegated behind John Bowe (Torana) and Johnson with a penalty.

Fogg led the third race until Heinrich passed him at Turn 4 on the first lap. Shortly after Hansford slipped his way by on the back straight. A lap later Hansford repeated the move on Heinrich and was the leader when went safety car came out for a massive oil dump, for the duration.

Third was Fogg from Cameron who lost his spot with penalty for contact that spun Zukanovic. That elevated Teki to an overall podium, ahead of Johnson, Buzadzic, Johnson and category debutant Tony Auddino (Ford Falcon XY).

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

Sixteen-year-old Oliver Wickham is the series champion after he finished last in the third and final race. His team Norwell Motorsport made a strategic pit drive-through call to get out of any potential traffic drama after a safety car.

The heavens opened as the race started. Series rival Lincoln Taylor needed to win to have any chance and led the first lap. He then speared off at Turn 1 and second placed Pip Casabene was cannoned into by Hugo Simpson.

After the safety car it was on between new race leader Lachlan Gibbons, Josh Anderson and Taylor who had dropped to fourth before a pass on Zane Rinaldi.

Three laps from the end they were three abreast through to Turn 1 where Anderson emerged in front and led home Taylor, Gibbons, Cooper Barnes and Rinaldi. Taylor was penalised 10 seconds and relegated to ninth behind Will Seal, Hayden Hume, Jordan Freestone and Lachlan Evennett.

In the earlier race, Taylor led early before Casabene passed him for the win. Anderson was running next before Wickham pulled a move on the penultimate lap to snare third. Just behind them came Gibbons who also managed to pass Anderson, Simpson, Barnes and the trio of Hume, Seal and Rinaldi.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

David Sieders has won the series after his victory in Race 3. The Mazda BT-50 driver won by seven points over 2024 champion Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) after the fourth and final race was abandoned.

He gained the points lead in Race 2 on Saturday when previous leader Marjoram had a tyre blowout and increased the margin with victory in the penultimate outing.

On accumulated points from Races 1 and 2, Marjoram started out of seventh and was able to make it through to second, having two attempts to get by Cameron Crick (D-MAX).

Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) finished fourth in front of Aaron Borg (D-MAX), Jayden Wanzek (Triton), Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux), Holly Espray (D-MAX) and Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado).

It was a day to forget for Cody Brewczynski, a title contender before his Hilux had a tailshaft failure as they gridded up for Race 3. Race 4 was abandoned due to the amount of oil on the circuit dumped from the previous TCM race.