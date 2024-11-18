The second 250-kilometre Adelaide race was decided in remarkable fashion, Will Brown recovering from an early spin to claim an unexpected victory.

He was actually second across the line behind T8 teammate Feeney, but won thanks to Feeney sporting 30 seconds of combined penalties for two separate incidents with Chaz Mostert.

The first was an unsafe release that earned Feeney a 15-second penalty and all but ensured victory for Mostert.

That was until Mostert kept up a robust defence to Feeney which led to an on-track collision.

Feeney was at fault and copped another 15-second penalty which would drop him to seventh in the final standings, despite crossing the line first.

Mostert, meanwhile, was run down by Brown who inherited the win from Feeney.

As soon as the race was done, T8 managing director Whincup was on the front foot regarding any claims from “keyboard warriors” that the wild finish was orchestrated in any way.

“[Broc] just needed to get up the road as much as possible,” explained Whincup.

“I’m sure the keyboard warriors were thinking it was team orders and all that sort of carry on going on, but I can assure it wasn’t. He was just trying to get past Chaz and get up the road.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. So that’s the end of the story.

“But that’s why we’ve got two cars. If one bombs out, we’ve got another one, and luckily enough #87 came though and got the chocolates.”

Feeney would later apologise to Mostert and explain that his unsuccessful passing attempt was down to a misunderstanding that Mostert wouldn’t fight him.

Whincup was after no apologies from his young star, though, explaining that it was the team that had put him in a tough spot with mistakes at both stops.

“Broc’s weekend was about qualifying as well as possible and winning both races to try to finish the year off,” he said.

“We made a little error in the first pit stop and put Broc under a fair bit of pressure there. And then we tried to make up for it in the second stop.

“We dropped [him] a bit late and that made a second error.”