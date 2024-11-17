Brown looked like no chance of winning after he was spun by Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki on Lap 9.

However, a remarkable recovery drive followed by some late race chaos between Mobil1 Optus Racing’s Chaz Mostert and Brown’s Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Broc Feeney opened the door.

Feeney, having been handed a 15-second penalty for an unsafe release after the final pit stop, was hounding Mostert for first on the road. Mostert was told of Feeney’s penalty but continued to battle.

It came to a head with 16 laps to go when Feeney showed his nose at Turn 6 and tipped the Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang into a spin.

Brown, some 20 seconds in arrears, soon had Mostert in his crosshairs and with 12 laps to go put a pass on the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner for the effective lead of the race between Turn 7 and Turn 8.

Feeney was 15 seconds up the road, but carrying another 15-second penalty took his total to 30 seconds of additional time.

Brown was victorious, winning by nine seconds over Mostert. Castrol Racing’s Thomas Randle was third after Feeney was demoted to seventh on corrected order.

From second on the grid, Chaz Mostert got the hole shot after he shot over the top of the Senna Chicane to take the lead into Turn 4 over Feeney.

Feeney put pressure on Mostert early but the race was neutralised on Lap 3 when Penrite Racing’s Matt Payne fired into the tyre barrier at Turn 11 after contact with the Bendix Racing Camaro of Nick Percat. The clash was deemed a racing incident.

The restart was frenetic. Mostert led the field to green with Feeney hot on his heels. The two Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaros hounded the race leader, causing an accordion effect.

Feeney tried to get by, which opened the door for Brown who got hung out dry trying to go around the outside of his teammate at Turn 6

Awkwardly positioned, Brown grazed the wall before covering Kostecki behind. The Erebus driver stuck his nose up the inside, however, and made contact. That sent Brown into a spin and down to 22nd. Kostecki was served a 15-second time penalty for the clash.

The chaos continued later that lap when Anton De Pasquale got into the back of Ryan Wood, and spun him out of fourth place. In the concertina, Cameron Waters climbed over the front left of Will Davison’s car. De Pasquale was give 15 seconds too.

Waters stayed in the wars a lap later, making contact with Erebus Motorsport’s rookier Cooper Murray while fighting over ninth. Murray got speed into the tyre barrier at Turn 9 and plummeted to 22nd. Waters was delivered a 15-second time penalty.

The outgoing full-timers Mark Winterbottom and Tim Slade came together at Turn 4. Slade covered Winterbottom, who got into the back of the PremiAir Racing Camaro and sent it spinning.

As the first round of pit stops approached, Mostert and Feeney skipped away from De Pasquale. Randle conceded third to De Pasquale and Kostecki, conscious of their 15-second penalties.

Feeney pitted on Lap 25 from second. Mostert pitted on Lap 30, returning to the lead of the race with Feeney in tow. Thanks to penalties for those ahead of him, Will Davison shot to third while Randle was fourth and Percat fifth.

The penalised quartet of Kostecki, Waters, De Pasquale, and Winterbottom were 14th, 15th, 16th, and 22nd respectively after the first round of pit stops. Brown, meanwhile, had recovered to ninth.

Monstert got out to a two-second lead and pitted on Lap 49 with Feeney in tow. Mostert and Feeney were dropped within moments of each other.

Mostert rode the line of the fast lane to give Feeney as little room as possible and the pair made contact, Feeney unable to clear the front bumper of Mostert.

The pair rubbed doors on the way down to pit exit before Feeney conceded the position, seemingly trying to redress. The release was immediately put under investigation and Feeney was delivered a 15-second penalty for an unsafe release.

Told of the impending penalty, Feeney continued to push and threatened to pass Mostert. On Lap 53 at Turn 9, he locked up and nearly centre-punched the back of the #25 Ford Mustang.

The #88 continued to chase Mostert and with 20 laps to go was right on the rear of race leader. Mostert was told of the impending time penalty for Feeney, but he continued to defend.

Then, with 16 laps to go, Feeney stuck his nose up the inside of Mostert and tipped him around into a spin. Mostert went rearwards into the tyre barrier, suffering significant enough damage to slow him down.

Feeney skipped away, leaving Mostert to fend off Brown who cut a 20-second deficit down to just a few car lengths.

With 12 laps to go, Brown caught the tail of Mostert and on the run to Turn 8 passed the effective race leader.

Feeney took the chequered flag first but fell to seventh, gifting Brown a nine-second win over Mostert. Randle was third after a spirited battle over second.

Davison was fourth and Percat fifth. The top 10 was rounded out by Kostecki, Feeney, James Golding, Andre Heimgartner, and Waters.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship VAILO Adelaide 500, Race 24