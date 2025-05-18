Tsunoda was on his first push lap in Q1 at Imola when he lost control of the RB21 through the first part of the Villeneuve chicane after taking too much entry kerb.

The car speared to the left and got some air before suffering a heavy rear impact with the barriers.

The trajectory of the impact took Tsunoda briefly on top of the tyre barriers before the car came to a rest the right way up in the gravel trap.

The session was immediately red-flagged due to the accident.

Tsunoda was able to extricate himself from the wreckage and walk away unhurt though has been taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks.