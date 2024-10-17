Victoria’s Kirsty Ingram won this year’s raffle and took her 13 year-old son Oliver along for the ride.

Kirsty had been to the Repco Bathurst 1000 nine times previously, while Oliver had experienced the Great Race four times.

This year, instead of spending the whole time camping on top of Mt Panorama, the pair was treated like motorsport royalty and given a five-day experience like no other.

Featured Videos

The flexibility of the prize and the enthusiasm of the stakeholders meant that Kirsty could also give her father Graeme and brother Mark a few little highlights along the way.

The week started by presenting the winners’ trophy at the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge to Red Bull Ampol Racing on Wednesday afternoon and continued on a whirlwind from there.

The pair was hosted in the Supercars Paddock Club and were rolled in and out of experiences such a helicopter rider over the track, a meet and greet with Dick Johnson and a tour of the V-Power Racing Team garage, tours of Supercars TV with Neil Crompton, an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of Race Control and a VIP after-hour tour of the National Motor Racing Museum with curator Brad Owen.

During the museum tour, Kirsty and Oliver got to sit behind the wheel of Peter Brock’s famous “Big Banger” Commodore.

Race day included going for a safety car ride, waving the green flag to start the race and meeting race winners Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazlewood in Pirtek Victory Lane.

“It was an amazing experience from the first minute,” said Kirsty.

“We knew what was on the list when we won the raffle, but how we experienced each of those things was just incredible.

“The Pirtek team over delivered everywhere and we got to do even more and meet so many more people than what was ‘promised’.

“We love camping with the family on top of the mountain and we did that earlier in the week to get our ‘fix’, but we just could not believe what was to some. We really were spoiled by everyone.

“There were just so many highlights and to be in Pirtek Victory Lane at the end with Brodie and Todd was just surreal.

“I would encourage anyone that can, to buy a ticket in next year’s raffle.

“The money goes to a great cause, but you might just end up having the time of your life.”

PIrtek CEO Mark Devitt, said it was great to see a continual smile on the face of the winners during the week of events.

“I think the smile on their faces says it all really,” said Devitt.

“We have to thank all our stakeholders including Shell V-Power Racing Team, Supercars, Motorsport Australia, the National Motor Racing Museum and Speedcafe.com for their continued support and incredible cooperation and enthusiasm for this annual project.

“Pirtek is proud to underwrite this activation and it was great to see more than $A35,000 raised for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“The event has just gone from strength to strength and now we are looking forward to launching our second Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Raffle next week.”

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE – WHAT KIRSTY AND OLIVER RECEIVED