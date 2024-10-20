Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Sprint at Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|19
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|3.882
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|6.24
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6.956
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|15.766
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|18.724
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25.161
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|26.588
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|29.95
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|37.059
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|38.363
|12
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|39.46
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|41.236
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41.995
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|42.804
|16
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|44.008
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|44.564
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|46.807
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|52.842
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|54.476