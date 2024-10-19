Full results from Free Practice 1 from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|1:33.602
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|26
|1:33.623
|0.021
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:33.855
|0.253
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|1:33.868
|0.266
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:33.908
|0.306
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1:33.963
|0.361
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|1:34.093
|0.491
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|1:34.096
|0.494
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:34.112
|0.510
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|20
|1:34.313
|0.711
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|1:34.364
|0.762
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|1:34.375
|0.773
|13
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|27
|1:34.443
|0.841
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|25
|1:34.618
|1.016
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:34.619
|1.017
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:34.638
|1.036
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|23
|1:34.806
|1.204
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|25
|1:35.041
|1.439
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|26
|1:35.248
|1.646
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|15
|1:37.219
|3.617